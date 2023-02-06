Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Saints Announce Hiring Of Browns’ Former DC

Saints Announce Hiring Of Browns’ Former DC

By

(Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

 

Following days of speculation, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler confirmed that former Browns DC Joe Woods will now join the New Orleans Saints to serve in the same position, as well as their Defensive Backs coach.

Woods was the biggest casualty from HC Kevin Stefanski’s coaching staff this season, being fired shortly after the loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the season finale.

Now, he’ll reunite with HC Dennis Allen, who worked with him with the Oakland Raiders during the 2014 season, albeit shortly, as Allen was fired after just a month in the job while Woods served as DBs coach.

Nonetheless, it’s worth noting that Allen will still be in charge of the Saints’ defense, making Woods one of his top assistants.

The Browns had one of the worst defenses against the run last season, and they couldn’t string solid performances together.

Still, he did manage to orchestrate a late-season turnaround, and he’s still a well-respected assistant coach league-wide, so it’s not a surprise to see that he landed another job so quickly.

As for the Browns, they made the best hire they could’ve possibly done by replacing Woods with veteran assistant Jim Schwartz, the architect behind the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl-winning defense just five seasons ago.

Schwartz also helped the Tennessee Titans rank among the league’s finest defensive teams over the past couple of years, so he’ll be like a breath of fresh air for a team that was desperately craving something new on the defensive side of the field.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More News

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) looks at the scoreboard during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.

Myles Garrett Dislocates Toe During Pro Bowl Competition

2 hours ago

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Free Agent Backup QB's The Browns Should Target

17 hours ago

senior bowl

2 Senior Bowl Prospects That Should Interest The Browns

22 hours ago

The Cleveland Browns take the field before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

PFF Reveals Browns' Biggest Need This Offseason

1 day ago

Kellen Winslow Jr. of the Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia.

Former Browns TE Is Seeking A Reduced Prison Sentence

2 days ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Offensive Free Agents The Browns Should Consider

2 days ago

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on prior to a game against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Arlington, Texas.

Jerry Jones Reveals His Feelings About Amari Cooper Trade

2 days ago

Guard Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates the Browns win over the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joel Bitonio Is Showing Off A New Skill At The Pro Bowl

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Fan Compares Deshaun Watson Deal To What Denver Has Done

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Showed Off His Dodgeball Skills Thursday Night

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas (73) during the Browns 41-34 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Browns Begin An Exciting Joe Thomas Countdown

4 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Former Browns DC Is Up For Another Major Job

4 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns watches the game against the New York Jets from the sideline at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Analyst Highlights List Of Elite WR Targets

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Is Part Of A Shocking Tom Brady Stat Comparison

4 days ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Star David Njoku Bids Farewell To Tom Brady

5 days ago

Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown as Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns defends during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Fan Has A Buccaneers WR In Mind

5 days ago

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws the ball during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Have A Lasting Tom Brady Memory From 2022

5 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Analyst Is Ready For The Pro Bowl To Be Gone

6 days ago

New Orleans Saints v Cleveland Browns

2 Browns Who Could Return To The Team In Free Agency

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Browns Analyst Shares An Intriguing WR Target

6 days ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field on November 20, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

Browns Fans Note A Major Jacoby Brissett Snub

6 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sidelines during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Browns Fan Shares Shocking Post-1999 Stat

7 days ago

Joe Thomas #73 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sidelines durning the game against the Green Bay Packers at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joe Thomas Reminds Fans Of Hilarious Josh Johnson Tale

7 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts in the fourth quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Fans Faced A Weird Dilemma Over The Weekend

7 days ago

Myles Garrett Dislocates Toe During Pro Bowl Competition

No more pages to load