Video Shows Browns Fans Protesting Outside Of Stadium On Monday

The Cleveland Browns have gone through a lot lately.

The team is entering a crucial offseason that could make or break the future of the organization.

That’s why Myles Garrett’s trade request was such a big blow.

The superstar defensive end talked about his desire to play for a Super Bowl-caliber team.

Needless to say, the fans didn’t take that situation lightly.

That’s why several fans went to the stadium to protest and demand a change in leadership.

According to a report by Kelly Kennedy, dozens of fans went to the stadium to voice their discontent with the current brass, stating that Garrett’s trade request was the final straw.

A group of fed up Browns fans gathered outside the stadium tonight. They said the news that Myles Garrett is now looking to leave Cleveland was the last straw for them, and now they're calling for a change in leadership for the team. More tonight on @cleveland19news at 10 & 11. pic.twitter.com/nPeBN01R1V — Kelly Kennedy (@KellyEKennedyTV) February 3, 2025

In simple terms, if Myles Garrett, who may be aware of the team’s offseason plans, doesn’t trust them to make the right decisions, why should the fans?

Andrew Berry isn’t solely responsible for the Deshaun Watson trade, but his track record in the NFL Draft is far from encouraging.

He’s generally performed well with his trades and free-agent signings, but losing one of the greatest players in franchise history is extremely hard to recover from.

Even though Jimmy Haslam had Berry’s back after a 3-14 season and kept him around, he’s most definitely going to be under the scope.

Of course, he can always save face by getting an epic haul in return for Garrett and fielding a competitive team.

Then again, judging by how things have gone lately, it’s hard to ask the fans to be patient or have some faith.

