Shannon Sharpe Names Browns’ Biggest Needs This Offseason

Over the past couple of years, the Cleveland Browns have been a defensive-oriented team.

Of course, they haven’t had much of a choice, considering their glaring limitations at the quarterback position.

However, that’s just not enough to compete at the highest level in this league.

That’s why Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe believes they must revamp the offense in the offseason.

Talking to Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson on their “Nightcap” show, the legendary tight end argued that the Browns shouldn’t settle for just having Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku as their playmakers.

He thinks they need to add another reliable pass-catcher and improve their running back position.

Sharpe argued that while the offensive line is mostly okay, they still need to revamp that unit.

He doesn’t think the Browns will be able to keep up with the likes of Joe Burrow or Lamar Jackson solely with their defense, which is why they need offensive players who can also hold their own against them.

Of course, this also has a lot to do with the quarterback position.

The Browns will have no choice but to address that situation in the offseason.

Deshaun Watson will most likely miss the entire season, and even if that weren’t the case, he doesn’t look like a starter anymore.

This team doesn’t need to add a lot on defense except for maybe just a couple of pieces.

If they make the moves they need to make on the offensive side of the field, they will be very dangerous in no time.

NEXT:

Chad Johnson Reveals Which Player The Browns Should Draft At No.2