Browns Nation

Saturday, April 26, 2025
Shedeur Sanders Couldn’t Believe Browns Passed On 1 Prospect

Ernesto Cova
By
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

 

For months, the Cleveland Browns were firmly expected to take Travis Hunter at No. 2.

If anything, they reportedly tried to trade up to get Cam Ward, and while that made some sense, most people agreed that Hunter was the best prospect in this draft class.

Notably, that’s also why the Jacksonville Jaguars chose to kick off their new era by trading two first-round picks, a very valuable second-rounder, and a fourth-rounder to get their hands on the Colorado star.

That speaks volumes about Hunter’s talent, and it also goes to show you that the Browns simply had to take the deal.

Even so, fellow Colorado standout Shedeur Sanders was still baffled to see that the Browns chose to pass on Hunter.

“I don’t know how they traded [Travis Hunter], though,” Sanders said.

This is a business, first and foremost.

The Browns were reportedly very high on Hunter, and there’s nothing not to like about a player and person like him.

Nevertheless, it’s all about finding value, and the Browns got a great deal for their selection.

The Jaguars wanted to make a statement in the first year of the James Gladstone era, and the Browns became the perfect trade partner to do so.

They will now have two first-round picks in a star-studded 2026 NFL Draft, and it now seems like they will wait until that draft to get their quarterback of the future.

Also, while getting Mason Graham may not have been the most popular pick, he’s still a very good player with a sky-high upside.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation