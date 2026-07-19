Shedeur Sanders Drops New Song Ahead Of Training Camp

Shedeur Sanders is in the middle of the most important battle of his young career as he is attempting to wrestle the Cleveland Browns starting quarterback job away from Deshaun Watson, who is finally healthy and ready to prove he’s still got it. It was looking like a done deal earlier in the offseason, but after Sanders was so impressive during OTAs, new head coach Todd Monken decided he needed more time to choose a starter.

As Browns fans get to know their young quarterback more and more, it is becoming more clear that he isn’t the off-field or locker room cancer many feared he would be prior to the draft. Even under the pressure of fighting for a starting role, he hasn’t let the stress get to him and has even found the time to maintain one of his favorite hobbies.

Shedeur’s brother, Shilo, released a new YouTube vlog of the two brothers out to dinner to celebrate Shedeur dropping his new song on Saturday. Shilo conducted a mini interview with his brother and even asked him how he balances football and music.

“It’s easy. The same time that dudes go and play PlayStation, I go and make music,” said Sanders.

Shedeur’s song is called “Turn Back” and is available now on Apple Music. It is the second single he has released so far, with his first song, titled “Perfect Timing,” releasing in 2024.

Surely there will be fans who will criticize Sanders for making music if he has one bad game or bad practice, but it’s important to have a creative outlet. Playing quarterback is stressful, and having a hobby like this is a great way to stay out of trouble and potentially build a path for an eventual life outside of football.

It doesn’t matter if he gets any backlash for this song because Sanders has the right mindset to deal with any negativity that comes his way. It’s exactly the kind of mentality the Browns need from their starting quarterback, and only time will tell whether or not he has the skills to make that happen.

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