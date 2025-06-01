Shedeur Sanders’ Former Teammate Used 1 Word To Describe His Draft Slide

Shedeur Sanders was the surprise of the 2025 NFL Draft as he fell much further down the board than everyone expected before the Cleveland Browns selected him in the fifth round.

Sanders was touted as a first-round talent in a weak quarterback draft class, but concerns over his interviews and other factors led to him falling all the way to the Browns who made the smart gamble on him at that point in the draft.

Cleveland has a glut of quarterbacks on their roster, including fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel whom they took in the third round.

Sanders was one of the most exciting players to watch last season in college football as he showed improved touch and feel in the pocket for the Colorado Buffaloes.

He was, by all accounts, beloved by his teammates, so to the outside it was odd that he had to wait so long to hear his name called.

Gage Goldberg, Sanders’ former Buffalo teammate, admitted he and the team were ‘shocked’ when Sanders slid down the draft via TMZ Sports.

“I mean, we were all shocked. That’s all I can say about that. The whole team was,” Goldberg said of Sanders’ draft slide.

It’s no surprise that Goldberg and Colorado were shocked to see Sanders’ slide given all the pre-draft talk of him going either on Day 1 or Day 2.

Regardless of what happens, Sanders has the opportunity to prove any doubters or critics wrong in a low-pressure environment like Cleveland.

The Browns have a few options they need to sort through, but Sanders could wind up being the best of the bunch.

NEXT:

Quinshon Judkins' Mother Had Hilarious Message About His Cooking Skills