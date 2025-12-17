Shedeur Sanders Gets Candid About What He Needs To Improve

Shedeur Sanders knows that his latest game against the Chicago Bears left a lot to be desired. The rookie Cleveland Browns QB knows that he has to get better, and he is even clear on what parts of his game have to be improved.

Speaking to the press, Sanders was frank about his desire to complete the ball more, promising fans that he is focused on getting stronger and better.

“I gotta complete the ball more, honestly. There’s no excuse when it comes to that,” Sanders said.

#Browns QB Shedeur Sanders on the challenges they're dealing with on offense https://t.co/5S0W27ZU0Y pic.twitter.com/md6aNma2ps — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) December 17, 2025

Sanders didn’t have a high completion rate against the Bears, going just 18 of 35 for 177 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions. This was a big step down from his performance just a week before, when his Browns played the Tennessee Titans.

If Sanders wants to remain the team’s starting quarterback next season, he will have to improve his game. He is saying the right things and knows what skills have to be developed, but that doesn’t mean that Sanders will get it done. But he has to show improvement after this game against the Bears, or else his future with the team will be cast in serious doubt.

Cleveland’s next game against the Buffalo Bills will give Sanders a chance to prove that he is able to correct his mistakes and improve on them quickly.

