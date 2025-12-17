Browns Nation

Wednesday, December 17, 2025
Shedeur Sanders Gets Candid About What He Needs To Improve

Brandon Marcus
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

 

Shedeur Sanders knows that his latest game against the Chicago Bears left a lot to be desired. The rookie Cleveland Browns QB knows that he has to get better, and he is even clear on what parts of his game have to be improved.

Speaking to the press, Sanders was frank about his desire to complete the ball more, promising fans that he is focused on getting stronger and better.

“I gotta complete the ball more, honestly. There’s no excuse when it comes to that,” Sanders said.

Sanders didn’t have a high completion rate against the Bears, going just 18 of 35 for 177 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions. This was a big step down from his performance just a week before, when his Browns played the Tennessee Titans.

If Sanders wants to remain the team’s starting quarterback next season, he will have to improve his game. He is saying the right things and knows what skills have to be developed, but that doesn’t mean that Sanders will get it done. But he has to show improvement after this game against the Bears, or else his future with the team will be cast in serious doubt.

Cleveland’s next game against the Buffalo Bills will give Sanders a chance to prove that he is able to correct his mistakes and improve on them quickly.

Brandon Marcus
Browns Nation Staff
Brandon Marcus
Brandon has been enjoying sports since before he knew his ABCs. A product of too many comic books and cartoons, he finds [...]

Browns Nation