Tuesday, December 16, 2025
Insider Notes What Shedeur Sanders Has To Show In Final 3 Games

Brandon Marcus
By
Shedeur Sanders has only a few weeks left to send a very big message to the Cleveland Browns’ coaching staff and ownership. In three weeks, he has to let them know that he can be their starting quarterback next season.

That is easier said than done, especially after Sanders’ performance against the Chicago Bears. But while speaking to 92.3 The Fan, Mary Kay Cabot said how Sanders could make a good impression and keep his chances alive of being the starting QB.

“He’s going to have to show really good decision-making, footwork. He’s going to have to show a little bit more than just a couple of explosive plays. If he can do that, then he still has a chance,” Cabot said.

Sanders simply cannot have another game like the one against the Bears, but there is a good chance he can avoid that. He has to take command of the field again, as he did during Cleveland’s game versus the Tennessee Titans. If he can do that, it’ll go a long way to keeping his job.

With that being said, the chances of the Browns pursuing a quarterback in the draft have never been higher, which puts his future into jeopardy. The chances of Sanders convincing his team not to do that may be growing slimmer, but they are not completely gone.

The stakes are high for Sanders, but numerous analysts and fans are telling him exactly what he needs to do to end the season on a high note.

