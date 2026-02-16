Shedeur Sanders Gets Disrespected In QB Power Rankings

The 2025 NFL season is officially over, and now, every team in the league is in the offseason. The Combine, free agency, and the 2026 NFL Draft are now at the top of mind for all 32 organizations, hoping to make the necessary changes for their team to be more competitive moving forward.

With the season ending, there’s now plenty of time to reflect and look back on the year. Analysts and fans alike have put rankings and general opinions together about the season, including MLFootball, which highlighted their end-of-season quarterback power rankings.

Drake Maye, Dak Prescott, Matthew Stafford, Caleb Williams, and Josh Allen made up their top five, while the Cleveland Browns’ Shedeur Sanders was listed as the 32nd-best quarterback.

“THE #NFL 2025 END OF SEASON QUARTERBACK POWER RANKINGS: 1: Drake Maye 2: Dak Prescott 3: Matthew Stafford 4: Caleb Williams 5: Josh Allen 6: Trevor Lawrence 7: Justin Herbert 8: Joe Burrow 9: Brock Purdy 10: Sam Darnold 11: Jordan Love 12: Pat Mahomes 13: Jared Goff,” ML Football wrote.

Sanders’ rookie season had some ups and downs, and while the door is still open for him to be the Browns’ starter in 2026, it’s clear that, at least according to MLFootball, he has a lot of work to do. He’s behind Geno Smith and Justin Fields in these rankings, for example, and they’re all quarterbacks who don’t have guaranteed starting jobs next year.

The Browns need to figure out what they’re doing at the position sooner rather than later. Sanders wasn’t viewed as the starter heading into last season, but he got an opportunity after the team traded Joe Flacco, and Dillon Gabriel got hurt.

There’s no telling what he might look like with another offseason under his belt and more time with the Browns’ pass-catchers and new coaching staff. The biggest question is if he’ll get that chance, or if the front office will look elsewhere before he gets the opportunity to prove himself.

Quarterback has been the Browns’ biggest point of contention for many years. They know their history at the position, and they want to make sure they make the right decision, whether it’s Sanders, Deshaun Watson, or someone that’s not on the roster at the moment. If they make the right decision, they will likely move up these rankings at this time next year.

