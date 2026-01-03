Former Player Points To Key Area Shedeur Sanders Must Improve

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders has had plenty of ups and downs during his six starts with the team, and he has one more battle against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18 to convince the front office that he deserves to be the starter again in 2026. He has seven picks in the last three starts, and with a matchup against an easier defense, the hope is that he can end the regular season on a high note.

Many wondered why he wasn’t the starter right out of the gate, and since he has been the starter, it has become clear why the coaching staff may have been a bit hesitant to rush him out there. He still has a lot to work on, and one former player recently pointed out what exactly that is.

During a recent episode of the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, Tyvis Powell spoke about Cleveland’s rookie quarterback and what he needs to work on this offseason.

“It can’t be that you go out there and perform well for a quarter and then the offense does nothing for two or three quarters. For him, I always say, for rookies you’re chasing consistency.”

Powell said that highlights will keep him around for a year or two, but consistency will keep him around forever. He pointed out the obvious and said that Sanders has shown plenty of moments of promise, but he has had too many mistakes that have raised plenty of question marks about whether or not he can be a franchise QB.

The Browns have a pair of first-round picks in 2026 and will have the ability to take another rookie quarterback if they choose to do so. It’s likely their only chance to bring in a new quarterback if they want one, as cap constraints will prevent them from making a big splash in free agency.

They could always turn back to Deshaun Watson, but many fans do not want to see that happen. Hopefully, Sanders starts looking less like a rookie and can lock down this position once and for all.

