Shedeur Sanders Gets Honest About His Performance In Loss On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns are fresh off a blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Shedeur Sanders’ second NFL start. Fans were excited to see what he could do in this one, but because of the team’s shortcomings in other areas, he was unable to help them win.

Sanders didn’t necessarily have a poor game by the box score, but he didn’t light up the stat sheet either, throwing for 149 yards and a touchdown. It should be noted that he didn’t have an interception, so his decision-making was strong throughout, but he didn’t elevate the team in the way fans were looking for.

The rookie QB wasn’t shy in talking to reporters after the game, which could be viewed as a positive moving forward.

Sanders was asked about how he assesses his play after the game, and he didn’t hold back in his responses.

“Obviously, we lost, so I didn’t play well,” Sanders said.

"By wins and losses. Obviously, we lost so I didn't play well." #Browns QB Shedeur Sanders on how he assesses his play in the loss pic.twitter.com/twNRKPQW4e — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) November 30, 2025

Browns Stay Committed To Sanders As Development Continues

Sanders seems to fall into the camp that believes wins are a quarterback stat, and with that in mind, he believes he’s failed his teammates and the organization. Rookies can often get off to slow starts, as there are countless examples of players taking leaps in production after their first, second, or even third seasons, so Sanders should keep his head up.

The Browns have already indicated that he’ll be their starter in Week 14 against the Tennessee Titans, so he’ll get at least one more opportunity to show them what he can do this season.

With all of the team’s quarterback woes in mind, it might be in their best interest to keep rolling with their youngest players, giving them plenty of chances to succeed in this offense and get a glimpse at their future.

