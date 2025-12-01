Myles Garrett Sends Urgent Message To Team After Sunday’s Loss

The Cleveland Browns’ record fell to 3-9 after their Week 13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. While they weren’t expected to beat the San Francisco 49ers by any means, the blowout loss was frustrating for fans, and they certainly let the team hear it on social media.

At this point, the Browns are effectively knocked out of the playoffs, and the sentiment from most fans is that they should just tank for a high-caliber draft pick at this point, wanting the team to throw in the towel on this season.

While this season might be a wash on paper, defender Myles Garrett still feels like there’s room for this team to grow and give it everything they’ve got.

“Time waits for no man. It’s got to be urgent with everyone. The younger guys gotta understand, this goes by quick. Don’t take any time for granted. We’ve gotta win now,”

Garrett said.

"Time waits for no man. It's got to be urgent with everyone. The younger guys gotta understand, this goes by quick. Don't take any time for granted. We've gotta win now." #Browns DE Myles Garrett on team's position at 3-9 pic.twitter.com/gxHqDqrglN — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) December 1, 2025

Garrett Leads By Example As Browns Look To Finish Strong

Garrett wanted his younger teammates to understand that their Super Bowl chances may be gone, but that doesn’t mean the effort should stop. He knows his time in the league is limited, and he wants to make the most of every game he has left.

Garrett is putting his money where his mouth is in that respect, as he currently leads the league in sacks with 18, which is five more than the next closest player. Many believe Garrett is a shoo-in for Defensive Player of the Year, which should be continued motivation and inspiration for his teammates to play their hearts out.

The offense might not be where they want it in 2025, but if Garrett can keep his teammates in the right mindset, the Browns could start 2026 with new life and be able to make some noise.

NEXT:

Browns Veteran Seen Arguing With Shedeur Sanders On Sunday