Fans React To Browns’ Brutal Loss To 49ers

The Cleveland Browns entered Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers riding the momentum of their big win against the Raiders in Week 12.

Shedeur Sanders was also making his first home start and had appeared to give his team a spark of energy that had been lacking for most of the season.

However, it would be a day of special teams blunders, injuries, and turnovers that would lead to a long day for the Browns, where they lost to the 49ers 26-8 and dropped to 3-9.

Several players were injured in the game, including Maliek Collins (knee), Dylan Sampson (calf), Isaiah McGuire, and Jack Conklin (concussion).

With so much going wrong in the blowout loss, fans had plenty of reactions to what they saw on Sunday.

Fans Sound Off After Loss

“Stefanski better be driving for uber next week,” one fan said. “Fire these coaches. Please,” another commented. “A lot to work on. If we don’t beat the titans by 10 next week at least idk what to say,” another fan said. “How can a football be this bad and yet have no future players to build off of,” another frustrated fan commented. “SFs coaches made adjustments Cleveland coaches once again didn’t. Stop me if you heard this story before!” another fan said.

The Browns’ special teams had their worst game of the season. It started early in the first quarter when Skyy Moore took a punt return 66-yard yards to set up the 49ers’ first score.

Gage Larvadain bobbled several punts on the day and ultimately fumbled one. Malachi Corley had a head-scratching play on a kickoff return in the third-quarter where he caught the ball and went out of bounds at the five-yard line.

While the Browns kept the game close at halftime, the mistakes were too much to overcome, and it ultimately wore out the defense.

On a brighter note, Shedeur Sanders showed that he deserves more playing time and had an overall efficient day despite the circumstances.

The Browns will look to get back on track next Sunday when they take on the Tennessee Titans at home.

