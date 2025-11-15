Shedeur Sanders Going Viral For Kind Gesture With Young Fan

Many Cleveland Browns fans have been pounding the table since April for fifth-round rookie Shedeur Sanders to be the team’s starting quarterback. He has gotten a bit closer, as he is now the No. 2 QB behind fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, but we still haven’t seen him take the field yet.

Even though he hasn’t played, he has found ways to make an impact in other areas. One notable area he has repeatedly shown up in has been in the community, where he has already made an impression on so many young fans around Cleveland.

MLFootball shared on X that Sanders is at it again. A video went viral of a young fan receiving an autographed Shedeur Sanders jersey for his birthday after the fan previously posted about how much he loves the Browns’ quarterback.

HEARTWARMING: Cleveland #Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders surprised a young fan with an autographed jersey for his birthday. 🥹❤️ Shedeur is the best. pic.twitter.com/s7PKTpnWri — MLFootball (@MLFootball) November 14, 2025

As Sanders shines off the field, Browns fans wonder when they’ll see what he can do on it

These small gestures from players are the types of things that create lifelong fans. This happy kid will remember this forever and hopefully keep this jersey to hand down to his kids.

Hopefully, for this fanbase, this jersey will be from someone who is more than just a random fifth-round rookie quarterback. This franchise has failed to find its franchise quarterback for decades, and the one time it got it right with Baker Mayfield, it gave up on him far too early and sent him away to clear the path for the Deshaun Watson trade.

Sanders continues to check all the boxes off the field, and at some point, fans are dying to see if he can check boxes on the field as well. Whether that happens this year or next year, at least one little fan will be ecstatic to see him.

