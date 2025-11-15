Former Player Says Rumored Browns QB Move Would Be ‘Shocking’

As if things weren’t complicated enough for the Cleveland Browns, there was recent news that Deshaun Watson was inching closer to a return. However, many fans worried about the Browns making a certain controversial decision shouldn’t be too concerned, according to former player Ross Tucker.

Ross Tucker recently said that he doesn’t foresee the Browns calling upon Watson any time soon, even though the injured QB is healing and could be on his way to a return.

“They’ve moved on,” Tucker said, adding that he would be shocked to see Watson in uniform this year. He thinks the Watson era is over in Cleveland.

“That would shock me. They’ve moved on. They’re not putting him back out there. That would really surprise me. I don’t think he has any value, but if he had any value or they could do anything with him, getting him injuried or worse doesn’t make any sense,” Tucker said.

Despite signs of recovery, Cleveland appears prepared to move on from Watson

The Watson situation has received a lot more attention over the last week. Even former chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta couldn’t escape it during an introductory press conference for his new team, the MLB’s Colorado Rockies.

He was asked by the press how fans could be sure he wouldn’t pursue a trade like the Watson one, which is another sign of how controversial and debated that move remains years later.

Bleacher Report has ranked the Deshaun Watson trade as the 4th-worst this century. 4. Deshaun Watson to the Browns

3. Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce to the Nets

2. Paul George for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Picks

1. Luka Dončić to the Lakershttps://t.co/XpsbMPvPon pic.twitter.com/Lfqppr11pe — BrownsNation.com (@BrownsNationcom) November 14, 2025

There are many people who feel that Watson has played his last game for the Browns. Even if he makes a full recovery and is ready to play by the end of the season, it is very possible the Browns could eventually cut ties with him.

As noted by Tucker, Cleveland has moved on during his absence, and even though they are far from perfect, they are carving a path forward that doesn’t involve Watson. While his reported rehabilitation is encouraging, it probably won’t affect his future with the Browns, who are ready to say goodbye.

