Kevin Stefanski Announces QB Decision After Loss To Ravens

The Cleveland Browns suffered their eighth loss of the season in Week 11, falling 23-16 to the Baltimore Ravens. The defense delivered another strong performance, but the offense failed to produce enough to secure a victory.

Quarterback struggles continued to define Cleveland’s season as Dillon Gabriel was forced to exit the game with a concussion. Shedeur Sanders made his NFL debut in relief, completing 4 of 16 passes with one interception.

The rookie operated under difficult circumstances but could not spark the offense in his first professional action.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski addressed the quarterback situation after the game, clarifying that Gabriel remains the starter once he clears the necessary medical protocols.

“Browns Kevin Stefanski said Dillon Gabriel will be back as the starter once he clears the concussion protocol, but acknowledges a lot has to happen,” Mary Kay Cabot reported on X.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said Dillon Gabriel will be back as the starter once he clears the concussion protocol but acknowledges a lot has to happen. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 17, 2025

Sanders Could Start if Gabriel Misses Week 12

Gabriel must now navigate the NFL’s concussion protocol, which involves multiple steps before clearance. That timeline creates uncertainty heading into Cleveland’s Week 12 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Sanders recorded three rushing attempts for 16 yards in his debut alongside his limited passing production. The offense managed just 187 total yards against Baltimore.

If Gabriel is unable to clear protocol, Sanders would finally get a full week of practice with the first team. Cleveland needs improved quarterback play to support a defense that has consistently performed at a high level throughout the season.

NEXT:

Fans React To Shedeur Sanders' NFL Debut