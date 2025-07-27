Shedeur Sanders’ Latest Practice Move Will Excite Browns Fans

The Cleveland Browns may have gotten the steal of the 2025 NFL Draft as Shedeur Sanders fell into their laps.

Sanders was considered a borderline first-round pick before the draft, but slid all the way down the board to Day 3 when the Browns finally decided to pull the trigger and draft him.

Sanders’ fall was unprecedented, though Cleveland is hardly complaining, as they were linked to him in the pre-draft process when they originally held the No. 2 overall pick.

Now, the Browns are already reaping the benefits as Sanders has been impressive during OTAs and the early days of training camp.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has spoken highly of Sanders so far and the rookie continues to show why his future in the NFL is bright as he was recently spotted staying after practice getting more throwing reps in via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

“Here at #Browns camp, Shedeur Sanders was one of the last off the field, throwing with a receiver a half-hour after practice ended, Kevin Stefanski has lauded the work ethic of both rookies, Dillon Gabriel and Sanders,” Fowler reported.

Here at #Browns camp, Shedeur Sanders was one of the last off the field, throwing with a receiver a half-hour after practice ended, Kevin Stefanski has lauded the work ethic of both rookies, Dillon Gabriel and Sanders. pic.twitter.com/H6UOk6iiPE — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 26, 2025

In the video clip, Sanders is seen throwing to a receiver on some short passes.

While it doesn’t look like much at first glance, it’s encouraging to see a young player like Sanders putting in extra work.

That sort of mindset bodes well for his development and could lead to him playing sooner rather than later.

