Shedeur Sanders’ NFL Potential Sparks Big Debate

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been a hot topic of conversation ever since he started playing football, and now that he is in the NFL following two stellar years helping turn around Colorado, he is generating more attention than ever.

Sanders has made plenty of headlines since being selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, despite only participating in offseason camps, which is a testament to his star power.

FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd recently shared his honest thoughts about Sanders, noting that there is a huge gap when it comes to the opinion of him.

“According to Mary Kay Cabot, she does think when camp starts today that [Sanders] has a legitimate shot to be the starting quarterback. … I don’t think there’s ever been a player where there’s a wider variance of opinion between the media and NFL executives. The media, myself included, saw him as a B prospect … solid in a very, very weak quarterback draft class. Certainly, arguable first-round prospect, maybe a second-, third-round talent, but you know, solid, good family DNA, moved well, historically, accurate, a good kid, not a bad kid. Certainly a better prospect than first-rounder Kenny Pickett by far, I think, a much safer prospect than Will Levis, who went second round,” Cowherd said on “The Herd.”

"I don't think there's ever been a player where there's a wider variance of opinion between the media and NFL executives."@colincowherd reacts to reports that Shedeur Sanders is in the mix to start at QB for the Cleveland Browns pic.twitter.com/qtA7CNf2af — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 17, 2025

Many members of the media have struggled to accept the fact that Sanders was a fifth-round pick.

He gets discussed like he is a surefire Week 1 starter and a franchise savior, which he very well could be, but the reality is that he is fourth on Cleveland’s depth chart and already has off-field incidents that have only added credibility to those who wondered if his character concerns were a reason he slipped in the draft.

It’s unfair to place first-round expectations on a fifth-round pick, and the media has a lot of work to do to recalibrate and let the situation play itself out.

Sanders could be Cleveland’s franchise quarterback, but there is no need to rush him or add unnecessary pressure to the situation.

It would be nice if the media accepted that NFL executives saw something that it isn’t reporting.

