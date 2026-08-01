Shedeur Sanders Reacts To Warm Reception From Browns Fans

If the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback competition were decided by a fan vote, there is virtually no doubt that Sheduer Sanders would win the job over Deshaun Watson. Not only does Sanders have a loyal contingent of supporters who have backed him from Day One, but others who may have been skeptical about him in the past are starting to come around.

Of course, that could simply be because he is going up against Watson, who some fans will never accept. His troubled past and disappointing results in his time with the Browns have made him unpalatable in the eyes of many.

Yet, Sanders does not take his support lightly, and he recently reacted to a warm reception from Browns fans at training camp.

“I’m thankful that I am able to have a platform and I am an inspiration for a lot of people. Overall it’s a great feeling, but right now, I’m focused on practice and stuff,” Sanders said.

“I’m thankful that I am able to have a platform and am an inspiration to a lot of people,” – Shedeur Sanders’ on Browns fans’ warm reception towards him. pic.twitter.com/qw5cFuFc4a — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) August 1, 2026

Sanders also can rub some people the wrong way, with a sense of entitlement and an inflated confidence that doesn’t necessarily align with what he has shown on the field. His social media presence and interests outside of football, including dropping new music on the eve of training camp, are other characteristics used against him.

However, while taking part in a Q&A with some younger fans at training camp, Sanders expressed his gratitude, but he also acknowledged that his popularity does not help the Browns win any games. It shows that the 24-year-old is focused on the task at hand, and that is earning the job as QB1 and proving he deserves it beyond this season.

That did not seem to be in the cards during the earliest spring workouts, as Watson was impressive coming off an Achilles injury that kept him sidelined for all of last season. After making seven starts as a rookie, Sanders was seen as having a long way to go to keep the job.

He was able to close the gap considerably, leaving the battle open until training camp. Now, alternating first-team reps with Watson on a practice-by-practice basis, he has the fair chance that his supporters were clamoring for all along.

Whether Sanders can reward their devotion by actually becoming Cleveland’s franchise QB remains to be seen.

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