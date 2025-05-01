Details Emerge About Why Elijah Moore Left Browns

The Cleveland Browns failed to get the best out of Elijah Moore.

Granted, he didn’t necessarily flash his potential in Northeast Ohio, either.

That’s not going to happen now, as he just signed a one-year deal worth up to $5 million to catch passes from Josh Allen and the Bills.

According to a report by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Moore was frustrated with his role in the offense, so his decision to leave was hardly surprising:

“Moore was at times frustrated with his lack of targets last season, believing he has Pro Bowl ability. With Allen in Buffalo, he might have a chance to reach the second-round potential he flashed early on with the Jets, who drafted him in that round out of Ole Miss,” Cabot wrote.

The 25-year-old speedster visited the Bills on Monday, and he signed a deal just a couple of days later.

Following his visit to Buffalo, the Browns applied the rarely used unrestricted free agent tender.

Moore would’ve made $3.4 million if he hadn’t signed with another team before next month’s deadline, but now that he did, he will count towards the Browns’ compensatory pick formula, so it wasn’t all lost.

The Browns acquired Moore from the New York Jets in 2023 for a second-round pick.

He’s coming off posting the third-most receptions on the team (61) and the second-most receiving yards (538) to go along with one touchdown reception.

Overall, he hauled in 120 passes for 1,178 yards and three scores in two years as a Brown.

The Browns recently signed former Pittsburgh Steelers WR Diontae Johnson, but they didn’t get any wide receivers in the NFL Draft.

They did land another pass-catcher in TE Harold Fannin Jr.

As things stand now, Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, Jamari Thrash, and Johnson are at the top of their pecking order in the WR room.

