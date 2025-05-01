Brian Baldinger Reveals Which QB Will Likely Be Browns’ Starter

The Cleveland Browns now have four quarterbacks looking to be the starter.

This isn’t necessarily an ideal scenario.

With that in mind, Ken Carman and Anthony Lima asked NFL analyst Brian Baldinger for his prediction for the upcoming campaign.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, he predicted that Joe Flacco would get the nod to be the starter.

“I guess just because he had a good run two years ago, it’d be Joe Flacco. That’d be my guess right now…it’s going to be Joe Flacco at age 40,” Baldinger said.

"I guess just because he had a good run two years ago, it'd be Joe Flacco. That'd be my guess right now…it's going to be Joe Flacco at age 40." 📞@BaldyNFL w/ @KenCarman & @SportsBoyTony on who he thinks starts the season at QB for #Browns 🏈 🔊Listen: https://t.co/KFCdWJpTs6 pic.twitter.com/5juztCpOHM — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) April 30, 2025

That makes sense, and he’s a proven commodity already.

Then again, he was also a bit of an afterthought.

The Browns looked ready to go with Kenny Pickett before they signed Flacco.

It also seems like they waited until Russell Wilson signed with the New York Giants to get Flacco on the phone as well.

The Browns took Dillon Gabriel in the third round because they really liked what they saw from him throughout the course of the pre-draft process, so he should also draw some consideration.

As for Shedeur Sanders, the fans and media will most definitely push for him to get a shot, but the Browns’ coaching staff reportedly had him as the sixth quarterback on their draft board in a mediocre class, so it’s hard to believe he will get starter reps right away.

Whatever the case, the Browns’ quarterback room is far from impressive, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see them right back in the mix to land a quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft.

NEXT:

Browns Invite Intriguing WR Prospect To Rookie Minicamp