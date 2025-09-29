Shedeur Sanders’ Sideline Moment On Sunday Draws Attention

The Cleveland Browns are a mess on offense right now.

The offensive line can’t block, the wide receivers can’t catch, and the quarterback can’t move.

Of all those issues, the latter seems to be the most pressing, which is likely what led to Shedeur Sanders’ reaction during their Week 4 loss to the Detroit Lions.

“Heartbreaking: Browns star rookie QB Shedeur Sanders looked devastated on the sidelines watching Dillion Gabriel take over for Joe Flacco. Shedeur deserves better …,” Dov Kleiman wrote on X.

Heartbreaking: Browns star rookie QB Shedeur Sanders looked devastated on the sidelines watching Dillion Gabriel take over for Joe Flacco. Shedeur deserves better… You can just see the pain on his face 😔💔 pic.twitter.com/4xfdkdCK9y — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 28, 2025

Sanders recently made news by stating that he could do better than some current NFL starters.

Whether that was a shot at his own starting quarterback is up for debate.

There’s nothing from Sanders’ limited time in the NFL that shows he could do much better right now.

Cleveland’s offensive line and pass catchers have left plenty to be desired, but that’s beside the point.

The Browns need to improve at quarterback, but as popular as Sanders is among fans, he’s just not ready.

Sanders has done everything right since arriving in Cleveland, but he still needs more time to develop before he’s ready to take the field.

Given the Browns’ history of cycling through quarterbacks during a season, he will likely see an opportunity at some point.

NEXT:

Kevin Stefanski Changes His Tune About QB Situation