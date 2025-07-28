Shedeur Sanders’ TD Pass On Monday Had Fans Buzzing

The Cleveland Browns quarterback competition has found a new storyline.

While veteran quarterbacks have dominated most offseason discussions, Sanders used Kenny Pickett’s hamstring injury as an opportunity to showcase his abilities during recent training camp sessions.

Sanders delivered the day’s most impressive moment during 11-on-11 drills.

Operating behind the second-team offensive line, he stepped up under pressure and launched a perfectly placed touchdown pass to rookie receiver Gage Larvadain.

The deep ball cleared a trailing defender and landed in Larvadain’s hands at the back corner of the end zone.

#Browns Shedeur Sanders with the beautiful step up and touchdown. pic.twitter.com/DqX2JDcGQy — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) July 28, 2025

Fans took notice of the throw’s precision and Sanders’ pocket presence.

“Shadeur stepped up in the pocket and delivered. What more can you ask for? If you’re downplaying the play because of the sack potential, you’re missing the whole point… the sack part ain’t on him. He’s practicing pocket passing, the line is practicing blocking and rushing,” one fan noted. Another fan praised Sanders’ ability to deceive the defense during the play. “Dog Sanders cooked the DB. Had dude thinking he was throwing left and sent a bullet to the right all within motion,” they wrote. Some fans defended Sanders against critics who focused on the defensive back’s coverage rather than acknowledging the quality throw. “#29 is Cameron Mitchell…unless he changed his uni number. #84 is Gage Larvadain, rook who has been making a whole lot of catches.” “Instead of praising the throw and the catch, they hating on 29,” one fan wrote, referring to defender Cameron Mitchell.

The rookie’s performance extended beyond that single highlight. Sanders completed all nine of his attempts with two touchdowns, leading Browns quarterbacks in both completion percentage and scoring for the day.

His second touchdown came on the final play of practice when he found tight end Sal Cannella on a corner route.

Sanders’ flawless practice session adds another layer to Cleveland’s quarterback battle as the team continues evaluating its options heading into the regular season.

