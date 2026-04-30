Former Browns QB Has Announced His Retirement

A lot of quarterbacks have put on the Cleveland Browns uniform over the years. Many fans would opine that there have actually been far too many quarterbacks to put on a Browns jersey, as we are all too familiar with the iconic ever-growing jersey that features all the names of Browns QBs who have come and gone over the past few decades.

One of those names who didn’t stick around in Cleveland for too long was P.J. Walker, who made two starts and appeared in six games for the Browns in 2023. He was one of five different QBs to start a game for the Browns that year alongside Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and Jeff Driskel. Somehow despite all of that, the Browns won 11 games and made the postseason.

We bring up P.J. Walker because he has officially decided to hang up his cleats at 31 years of age. The CFL announced the news, where he most recently played one season for the Calgary Stampeders, making one start in 2025.

“PJ Walker is calling it a career,” the CFL posted on X.

PJ Walker is calling it a career! pic.twitter.com/qpUYpqT8kE — CFL (@CFL) April 30, 2026

Walker was quite the journeyman and had two stops in the XFL in addition to his seven years in the NFL. He will most fondly be remembered for his iconic game-winning Hail Mary touchdown pass to D.J. Moore during his four years with the Carolina Panthers.

He had a 5-4 record as a starter and threw six touchdowns to 16 picks during his years in the NFL, including a 1-1 record with the Browns. It felt like he was around much longer than he was, but he surely has the pleasure of walking out on his own terms after an improbable career that few thought would be possible.

He was able to parlay his dominance in the XFL during the COVID era to a contract with the Panthers, where he originally landed a two-year deal before eventually getting the opportunity to start a few games. Panthers and Browns fans will remember him fondly, and we all wish him nothing but the best in his retirement.

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