Browns Release New Stadium Rendering And It Looks Incredible

The Cleveland Browns’ current stadium has only been in operation since 1999, but fans have been clamoring for a new stadium for years. While there’s a certain and uniquely ‘Cleveland’ charm to being so close to the lake, the stadium is limited in a lot of ways. For starters, it doesn’t have a roof, which automatically takes Cleveland out of the running for hosting events like the Super Bowl and the Final Four.

Fans don’t have to wait that much longer for something new, thankfully, as the team is opening a new stadium by the start of the 2029 NFL season. Huntington Bank Field will only be 30 years old at that point, but for a city that’s been host to so much heartbreak and frustration, a new stadium might be what the doctor ordered to get them on the right path.

The team recently shared a rendering of the new stadium.

“Built for the fans, by the fans,” the Cleveland Browns posted.

Built for the fans, by the fans. pic.twitter.com/xuh90Rkk3D — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 30, 2026

While having a roof is generally good news for NFL teams when it comes to hosting the aforementioned events, the fanbase seems to be pretty split on this decision.

In a lot of ways, having their current outdoor stadium is the embodiment of what the city of Cleveland has been built on. Hard-working, blue-collar individuals who aren’t afraid to stand outside in the cold watching their favorite team.

This factor was certainly taken into consideration, but at the end of the day, the NFL is a business, and the ownership group needed to take every opportunity to make money from the stadium on non-Browns gamedays. Other fans didn’t share this frustration and are looking forward to seeing what indoor football might look like in Cleveland.

At the end of the day, the Browns will have to start winning football games for the fanbase to be fully bought in, whether they’re fans of the new stadium or not. That starts with the 2026 campaign, a season that could be make-or-break for this ownership group and staff.

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Browns Owner Makes Big Promise To Fans About New Stadium