Browns Owner Makes Big Promise To Fans About New Stadium

Despite winning just eight games over the past two seasons, the Cleveland Browns have been one of the most talked-about teams over the past several months. Cleveland hasn’t had much going for them in previous years, but after two strong drafts in a row and after adding several key new players, this team could have a completely different outlook heading into 2026 and beyond.

Fans are excited to see what’s next for them, and with this new-look roster and a brand-new coaching staff, there’s a lot to be optimistic about moving forward. There’s also a new stadium on the horizon, which is slated to be completed in time for the 2029 season.

This new stadium will have all the bells and whistles that one might expect, which will certainly bring new energy to this team and the fanbase. However, there has been a concern about ticket prices moving forward, as a new stadium is typically met with much higher ticket prices. Owner Jimmy Haslam addressed this issue at the recent groundbreaking ceremony.

“I can promise you, we have talked as much about keeping ‘affordable’ seats in the new stadium as anything else,” Haslam said.

“I can promise you, we have talked as much about keeping ‘affordable’ seats in the new stadium as anything else.”#Browns owner Jimmy Haslam pic.twitter.com/J2z1t8VjYj — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) April 30, 2026

Inexpensive tickets are what have kept Browns fans in the stadium over the past several seasons while the team has gone through a lengthy rebuilding period. If ticket prices shoot up with the new stadium and the team’s performance hasn’t improved at all, the front office could struggle to fill seats.

A lot of the Browns’ future, at least when it comes to their on-field performances, hinges on the 2026 season. They’ve been more aggressive than normal during the offseason, and with so many draft picks and a new coaching staff, people are really hoping that 2026 pans out.

If they don’t start to figure things out soon, there could be a concern that they’re not going to figure it out for the foreseeable future. The 2029 campaign is not too far away, so they’ll need to do whatever possible to make necessary personnel changes over the next few years.

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