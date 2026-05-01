A Browns Legend Just Sent A Blunt Warning To Cedric Tillman

The Cleveland Browns were hard at work during the recent NFL draft, and they walked away from it with a few new wide receivers. This indicates that the team’s wide receiver room will undergo a massive change in the months ahead.

Although WR Cedric Tillman is still with the team, he could be feeling the heat because of the additions of KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston.

While speaking on The Top Dawgs Show, Hanford Dixon said the pressure will be on Tillman to prove himself in 2026.

“Guys like Cedric Tillman, those guys in that locker room, they show up, they’ve got a job, they’re the ones who are starting. Now there’s pressure on their a**. They’ve got to play,” Dixon said.

Hanford is going to need to see another level from Cedric Tillman and Jamari Thrash if they are gonna get tick in 2026. #DawgPound "Now there's pressure on their ass. They gotta play!" – @HanfordDixon29 Win a FREE Bath: https://t.co/un4roGElkE pic.twitter.com/xOH5qlZg2x — The Top Dawgs Show (@TopDawgShow) April 30, 2026

Even before the draft, there were questions and concerns about Tillman, and now they are even louder. Most people in his position would assume that their jobs are at risk, which means now is the time for him to step up and have a bigger impact.

If he doesn’t, and the new rookies start strong out of the gate, he could be seeing very limited time on the field or a trade in the near future.

Pressure like this isn’t always a bad thing, and if Tillman uses it correctly and allows it to inspire and motivate him, he could have the best season of his career. If not, he could soon find himself replaced by the exciting rookies coming to Cleveland.

Tillman may start once again in 2026, but he should be well aware that competition is hot on his heels.

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