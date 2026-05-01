© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

Friday, May 1, 2026
You are here: Home / Daily News / A Browns Legend Just Sent A Blunt Warning To Cedric Tillman

A Browns Legend Just Sent A Blunt Warning To Cedric Tillman

Brandon Marcus
By
Leave a Comment
Add us on

A Browns Legend Just Sent A Blunt Warning To Cedric Tillman
(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns were hard at work during the recent NFL draft, and they walked away from it with a few new wide receivers. This indicates that the team’s wide receiver room will undergo a massive change in the months ahead.

Although WR Cedric Tillman is still with the team, he could be feeling the heat because of the additions of KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston.

While speaking on The Top Dawgs Show, Hanford Dixon said the pressure will be on Tillman to prove himself in 2026.

“Guys like Cedric Tillman, those guys in that locker room, they show up, they’ve got a job, they’re the ones who are starting. Now there’s pressure on their a**. They’ve got to play,” Dixon said.

Even before the draft, there were questions and concerns about Tillman, and now they are even louder. Most people in his position would assume that their jobs are at risk, which means now is the time for him to step up and have a bigger impact.

If he doesn’t, and the new rookies start strong out of the gate, he could be seeing very limited time on the field or a trade in the near future.

Pressure like this isn’t always a bad thing, and if Tillman uses it correctly and allows it to inspire and motivate him, he could have the best season of his career. If not, he could soon find himself replaced by the exciting rookies coming to Cleveland.

Tillman may start once again in 2026, but he should be well aware that competition is hot on his heels.

NEXT:  Former Browns QB Has Announced His Retirement
Brandon Marcus
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Brandon Marcus
Contributor at Browns Nation
Brandon has been enjoying sports since before he knew his ABCs. A product of too many comic books and cartoons, he finds [...]

You're reading the free version of Browns Nation

Upgrade to become a Browns Nation Premium Member to unlock full access. The process is quick and easy.

  • Become a member to get many great benefits. Learn more
  • If you're already a member, Log in for the full experience.

Browns Nation