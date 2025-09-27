Browns Nation

Saturday, September 27, 2025
Shedeur Sanders Uses One Word To Describe His Situation With Browns

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns selected Shedeur Sanders with the 144th overall pick after trading up in the fifth round, a significant drop from his projected first-round status.

The former Colorado quarterback has embraced his role as Cleveland’s third-string quarterback, using the draft-night slide as motivation rather than disappointment.

Sanders approaches his development with maturity beyond his years, dedicating himself to mastering Kevin Stefanski’s offensive system while staying prepared for any opportunity.

The rookie’s perspective on his situation reflects his mature approach to professional development. Sanders recently described his “thankful” mindset when discussing his current role with reporters.

“I’m thankful for my situation. I’m thankful I’m able to see ball in a different light and to be able to get a different perspective than I have and I’m able to grow mentally, physically, emotionally, everything, to become my best self,” Sanders said.

Sanders spends extra time after practice running plays from the starting quarterback’s script, ensuring he remains mentally sharp despite limited game action.

With Joe Flacco struggling through three games with 631 yards, two touchdowns, four interceptions and a bottom-tier QBR, Sanders must stay ready.

Dillon Gabriel serves as the only other active quarterback, making Sanders’ preparation crucial for Cleveland’s depth chart stability.

Sanders has already proven his resilience after falling in the draft amid questions about his attitude and NFL readiness.

His combination of gratitude, strong work ethic and quiet confidence demonstrates the leadership qualities NFL teams value in developing quarterbacks.

The Browns believe his patient approach will pay dividends as he continues learning the professional game.

