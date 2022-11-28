Should The Browns Sign Jacoby Brissett As The Long-Term Backup?

There may be no quarterback who left a better impression on the Cleveland Browns fanbase than Jacoby Brissett.

And that says a lot given there were 33 QBs started for the team before him.

While it’s clear Brissett isn’t the Browns’ QB of the future– Deshaun Watson is officially reinstated from his suspension as of Monday morning.

Browns officially added Deshaun Watson to their 53-man roster today. He is slated to start Sunday vs. the Texans. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 28, 2022

It’s clear he was the QB the Browns needed during a turbulent Watson suspension.

He may have only won four out of 11 games.

But during those games, he showed leadership, character and maturity the Browns lockerroom was desperate for.

#Browns Jadeveon Clowney on Jacoby Brissett: "Man I love Jacoby, I think Jacoby's a hell of a teammate. One of the best teammates I've ever had." pic.twitter.com/tyB1M2Mo7E — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 28, 2022

He may be done starting for the Browns.

But there may be a case to be made he should continue to be the backup QB to Watson after this year.

Should the Browns sign Brissett as a long-term backup?

Why they should

By the numbers, Brissett was on pace to have his best season yet, had he played out the rest of the year.

He finished his season with 236 completions out of 368 attempts (64.1%), 2,608 yards and 12 touchdowns to 6 interceptions.

He led a 5th-ranked NFL offense.

Jacoby Brissett far exceeded my expectations. Kudos to him. He has the 11th best passing grade according to @PFF . Ahead of guys like Dak Prescott,Kirk Cousins, Lamar Jackson, Derek Carr, Russell Wilson, Kyler Murray, Jimmy G and many others. His overall QB grade is 8th! — Adam the Bull (@adamthebull) November 28, 2022

He also has the 11th-best passing grade and the 8th-best QB grade so far this season, according to PFF.

Outside of the numbers, Brissett showed great leadership and character this season.

He played with a level head on the field, never letting emotion get the best of him.

And he composed himself well during pressers, always exuding the right amount of emotion, composure and accountability.

#Browns Jacoby Brissett said “in the words of Tom Brady ….” pic.twitter.com/bPcF2cPNbu — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 27, 2022

With the amount of turbulence Browns locker rooms are often known for, a guy like Brissett should always be a desired presence on the team.

Why they shouldn’t

As stated above, Brissett played his statistically best football this year.

With better play comes higher pay, and if it’s too high, the Browns could be out of the Market for him this offseason.

He may want to reap more rewards for his play and the Browns could be caught with a bad deal should they choose to retain him and his rising cost.

But even if he remains affordable, there are other downsides to retaining him.

Even with a great season statistically, he still has a below .500 career win/loss record at 32-39.

And though he didn’t throw many interceptions this season, many of them were thrown at crucial moments, ultimately leading to Browns’ losses.

The Browns may need to consider finding a backup QB who won’t turn the ball over when it matters most.

Final decision: Yes… If they can

Ultimately, it would be wise for the Browns to retain Brissett as a long-term backup.

With his leadership, character and skillset that matches well with HC Kevin Stefanski’s offense, the team would benefit from having Brissett on the bench should Watson miss time again.

The only thing that should stop the team from retaining him would be if Brissett wants more money.

Or if he wants to try starting for another team, if they would have him.

Hopefully Browns fans will see Brissett again next year backing up Watson and bringing his best foot forward into the Browns locker room.