2 Takeaways From The Browns’ Big Sunday Win

By

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns throws the ball during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Sunday afternoon gave the Cleveland Browns something good to look over, as the team defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Their overtime victory is now giving the Browns some much needed momentum going into week 13.

While the team is far behind in the playoff race, the win keeps their fading chances alive.

But with the game in the books, what are two takeaways from the big win the Browns got on Sunday?

 

2. Jacoby Brissett Is A True Leader

When Kevin Stefanski gave out the game ball on Sunday, he gave it to quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

The veteran quarterback then made a speech, crediting the team as a unit.

While the Browns have seen plenty of setbacks, it was the team as a unit who led an amazing comeback victory.

With Brissett breaking the huddle with the chant of “family,” it shows how much the team means to him.

It all shows the actions of a genuine leader, and someone fans can be thankful to have on their roster.

 

1. Browns Still Have Fight In Them To Win Challenging Games

While this game was against a team with more talent, it didn’t stop the players on the Browns roster from fighting for the victory.

When the game was on the line, players stepped up to answer the call.

One player answering that call was David Njoku, as his amazing one-handed catch led the game into overtime.

During overtime, the Browns’ defense made two stands against the Buccaneers offense, which got their offense the ball back.

It was then Nick Chubb who got the Browns the win, as everyone was showing they still have fight in them to win games.

Jacoby Brissett Gave An Emotional Speech After Sunday's Win

