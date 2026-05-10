Insider Says Browns Late-Round Pick Has A ‘Legitimate Chance’ To Start

The Cleveland Browns did an excellent job during this year’s draft of finding talent that can possibly contribute right away. The expectation is that tackle Spencer Fano and wide receiver KC Concepcion are going to be Day 1 starters for the Browns.

They might not be the only rookies making their NFL debut in Week 1.

NFL insider Mary Kay Cabot recently wrote a piece about how center Parker Brailsford could also be starting for the Browns at the beginning of next season.

“Browns fifth-round center Parker Brailsford has a legitimate chance to start at center this season if he domonstrates he’s ready. Brailsford, a three-year college starter including two years at Alabama, is a little undersized for the position (6-2, 290) but has the athleticism the Browns covet for the position. Brailsford has been compared by some to former Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (6-2, 305), the three-time Pro Bowler,” Cabot wrote.

It seems odd that a fifth-round player could start immediately, but it could work in this case. The Browns don’t have a locked-in starter at the center spot right now. Brailsford could run away with the job, given there isn’t much competition for the position.

The Browns acquired Elgton Jenkins from the Green Bay Packers during the offseason. He’s expected to be the starting center if Brailsford isn’t ready to start right away. He started nine games for the Packers last season before suffering a leg fracture. Jenkins is a viable option at the center spot, but might not be a long-term solution.

The Browns believe that Brailsford can be the future at the center spot. He has shown the ability to be a capable starter during his time at Alabama. While he is undersized, that doesn’t mean that he still can’t have success in the NFL.

If the Browns can start Brailsford at center right away. They can shift Jenkins to right guard, which is ultimately a better look for the Browns’ offensive line as a whole. The Browns will have to wait and see how Brailsford looks in camp before making that decision.

There could be some growing pains, but Brailsford at the center might be the best choice for Cleveland going forward.

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