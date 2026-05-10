Browns Rookie’s Response To Pressure Says Everything About Him

For any NFL team, losing a good offensive lineman can hurt. However, most of your starters along the front line can be devastating and potentially set a franchise back a few years.

During the 2026 NFL Draft, the Browns addressed their O-Line needs with ninth overall pick Spencer Fano, Austin Barber in the third round, and Alabama center Parker Brailsford in the fifth round.

Speaking to the media during Browns Rookie Minicamp, Brailsford said he is ready for the leap to the pros.

“It’s [adjusting to the NFL] definitely been a lot, but I’m up for the challenge, and today I got a lot better than yesterday, so that’s really all that matters,” said Brailsford.

When asked if he prefers to figure out a bunch of new concepts and techniques, the rookie had a smart response. “Honestly, yeah, it’s a big test for me. So, coming in, you’re not really sure what to expect, and getting fed that information at one time is a big test, and I like to test myself.”

#Browns OL Parker Brailsford on rookie minicamp pic.twitter.com/nCQ6DG0UwT — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) May 9, 2026

There’s no doubt that Brailsford will be tested this year. In 2025, the Browns’ offense was ranked 31st overall in points for ,and three different quarterbacks, including two rookies, started. The result was a 5-12 record and a second consecutive year without a playoff berth. Even with Bitonio, Teller and Conklin (who missed several games due to a concussion), Cleveland struggled to keep opposing defenses at bay or to get in a consistent offensive rhythm.

Brailsford spent time with two college programs from 2022 through 2025. After a successful high school career in Arizona, Brailsford accepted a scholarship to play for the Washington Huskies. He redshirted in 2022, then became a hit in 2023. That season, Brailsford received Pac-12 Conference accolades for his performance, and the Huskies were chosen for the Joe Moore Award, given to the country’s top offensive line.

Weeks after the ’23 season ended, Brailsford jumped ship to Alabama with his head coach, Kalen DeBoer.

In two seasons with the Tide, he held down the fort at center and was even named a permanent team captain in 2025. Last season, the 6’1″, 290-pound Brailsford was chosen as a third-team All-SEC member and was a finalist for several postseason awards.

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