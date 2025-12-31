Bruce Drennan Optimistic About Browns Rookie’s Return To Form

There have been many bright spots from the Cleveland Browns’ rookie class, perhaps none brighter than Quinshon Judkins. Unfortunately, the running back had his first season end prematurely due to injury.

Up until that serious Week 16 setback, Judkins was among the best players in the NFL at his position. He was headed toward a 1,000-yard season and was a contender for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

He suffered a dislocated ankle and fractured fibula, and he is expected to need 4-5 months to recover. That would make him available to start next season’s training camp on time.

With that in mind, analyst Bruce Drennan is optimistic that the Browns rookie can return to form.

“Hopefully, he can come back. They say it’s about five months, I know. Hopefully, he can come back and resume being a top-flight running back because I was certainly impressed, as all Browns fans should be, with the way he played in his rookie year,” Drennan said.

The injury occurred on a tackle following a second-quarter pass reception against the Buffalo Bills. In the aftermath, his mother sent a similarly optimistic message to Browns fans.

After he was a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the start to Judkins’ career was delayed by a legal matter and contract negotiations. But once he was squared away, he took over as Cleveland’s No. 1 running back.

Following a 61-yard debut against the Baltimore Ravens, he gained 94 yards and scored his first NFL touchdown against the Green Bay Packers. Other highlights included his first 100-yard game (110 yards against the Minnesota Vikings) and a three-TD performance against the Miami Dolphins.

Though his production fell off over his final three games while commanding the defense’s attention, he finished his first NFL season with 827 yards and seven touchdowns on 230 carries.

