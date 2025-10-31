Silence From Browns’ Front Office Raises Eyebrows

The Cleveland Browns’ issues go way beyond the field.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski deserves plenty of criticism for the state of his offense, and plenty of players should be held accountable for their performances.

Then again, dysfunction starts at the top, and Andrew Berry hasn’t done the best job as general manager, either.

The fact that he hasn’t talked to the media after recent trades, and especially now during the bye week and with the NFL deadline days away, has rubbed some people the wrong way.

Insider Zac Jackson recently called out Berry for this approach.

“It’s a bad look. No other way around it,” Jackson said.

"It's a bad look. No other way around it." – @AkronJackson on #Browns GM Andrew Berry NOT speaking with the media during the team's bye-week. ▶️: https://t.co/wbYAGEiMp5 pic.twitter.com/ZG4WLOZ9hc — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) October 30, 2025

This is the sixth season under Berry’s command, and the Browns have little to show for it.

He signed Myles Garrett to a record-breaking contract extension this offseason, but they’re now stuck with a superstar who is clearly frustrated with the team Berry built, as trading him now would lead to massive salary cap charges.

The 2025 rookie class has been stellar, but having just one very successful NFL Draft isn’t a good track record.

Granted, he didn’t have first-round picks for years, but that was because of the trade he made to bring controversial quarterback Deshaun Watson to Cleveland in the first place.

It’s easy to understand the fans’ frustrations, and hiding from the media isn’t going to do much to turn that negative perception around.

