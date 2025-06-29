Skip Bayless Puts Shedeur Sanders On Notice

The Cleveland Browns ended up winning the Shedeur Sanders sweepstakes in the 2025 NFL Draft, though they didn’t have to try too hard as he fell all the way into the fifth round on Day 3.

Sanders was touted as a first-round prospect, but slid down the board after his pre-draft process didn’t go so well.

Cleveland had multiple chances to take Sanders in the draft, but once he fell to the fifth round it was too good of a chance to pass up.

Now, Sanders has a chance to prove to the league that he deserved to go higher despite concerns over his frame or personality.

Sanders has got a strong advocate in Skip Bayless, who sent him a strong message via The Skip Bayless Show.

“Shedeur, you’ve got to be driven, man. This is it. This is your shot. It’s gonna come and it’ll go. I believe in you with all my heart and soul. You’re a tough young man. You took so much punishment over the last two years, so much punishment,” Bayless said. “You showed me real mental and physical toughness. You have big-time ability and command of that position. Deadly accurate, plenty of arm, clutch. You got the whole package, Shedeur. You just can’t, you can’t do that, or you’re gonna wind up back home with your dad. You’re better than that.”

Bayless seems to be speaking from the heart when he speaks to Sanders in the video, truly making it feel like he believes in the young signal caller.

Sanders has seemingly gone from an overhyped prospect to an underdog since the draft, and now it’ll be interesting to see what he does with all this motivation.

