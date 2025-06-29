Details Emerge About Why Browns Cut Ogbo Okoronkwo

The Cleveland Browns are looking like they’re in for a rough 2025 NFL season, though that is to be expected following their disaster of a 2024 campaign.

Cleveland thought there was hope for another playoff appearance, but injuries to key players derailed their season and they wound up watching the postseason from home.

Entering training camp in the next couple of weeks, the Browns will be a team to watch out for as they sort out their roster and try to figure out their quarterback situation.

Joe Flacco returned to provide some stability at the position, though newcomers like Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders will all be vying for the backup role.

Meanwhile, the team is also trying to shave money off its cap sheet as they recently parted ways with Ogbo Okoronkwo.

Mary Kay Cabot explained it was simply a cost-savings measure for the organization.

“It really looked like a cost saving measure. They were able to save $3.36 million on the cap by making this move now after June 1st,” Cabot explained, highlighting the financial rationale behind the decision to release Okoronkwo. “If you can save 2 million here, 3 million here, 4 million there, that’s the kind of thing that they need to do to manage their cap, to get it under control, to extend the guys they need to.”

Okoronkwo has been a solid presence off the edge for Cleveland since arriving, so losing his presence along the defensive line could hurt.

The Browns aren’t close to competing for a Super Bowl, so saving money and clearing roster spots for newer and younger players makes sense at this time.

