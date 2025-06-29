Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, June 29, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Details Emerge About Why Browns Cut Ogbo Okoronkwo

Details Emerge About Why Browns Cut Ogbo Okoronkwo

Matthew Peralta
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Details Emerge About Why Browns Cut Ogbo Okoronkwo
Ogbo Okoronkwo (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are looking like they’re in for a rough 2025 NFL season, though that is to be expected following their disaster of a 2024 campaign.

Cleveland thought there was hope for another playoff appearance, but injuries to key players derailed their season and they wound up watching the postseason from home.

Entering training camp in the next couple of weeks, the Browns will be a team to watch out for as they sort out their roster and try to figure out their quarterback situation.

Joe Flacco returned to provide some stability at the position, though newcomers like Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders will all be vying for the backup role.

Meanwhile, the team is also trying to shave money off its cap sheet as they recently parted ways with Ogbo Okoronkwo.

Mary Kay Cabot explained it was simply a cost-savings measure for the organization.

“It really looked like a cost saving measure. They were able to save $3.36 million on the cap by making this move now after June 1st,” Cabot explained, highlighting the financial rationale behind the decision to release Okoronkwo. “If you can save 2 million here, 3 million here, 4 million there, that’s the kind of thing that they need to do to manage their cap, to get it under control, to extend the guys they need to.”

Okoronkwo has been a solid presence off the edge for Cleveland since arriving, so losing his presence along the defensive line could hurt.

The Browns aren’t close to competing for a Super Bowl, so saving money and clearing roster spots for newer and younger players makes sense at this time.

NEXT:  NFL Rankings Shine Light On Underrated Browns Group
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Matthew Peralta
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Matthew Peralta
Contributor at Browns Nation
Matt was born and raised in Long Beach, Calif. and is a lifelong Lakers fan. Because of his love for basketball and [...]

Browns Nation