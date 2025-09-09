Skip Bayless Says Browns Made Big Mistake In Bengals Loss

The Cleveland Browns opened their 2025 season with a frustrating 17-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals that highlighted both promise and problems.

Cleveland dominated several statistical categories, outgaining Cincinnati 327 to 141 yards while controlling possession for over 35 minutes.

The Browns also contained Joe Burrow and limited the Bengals’ offense throughout most of the contest.

Despite those advantages, the result still favored Cincinnati.

Analyst Skip Bayless believes the outcome might have been different with a quarterback change, pointing to rookie Shedeur Sanders as a potential game-changer.

“If Shedeur had started yesterday for the Browns, they would’ve beaten the Bengals,” Bayless posted on X.

Joe Flacco became the eighth quarterback aged 40 or older to start a season opener in NFL history.

He completed 31 of 45 passes for 290 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions, though both turnovers came off receiver miscues rather than poor throws.

Sanders, considered one of college football’s most accurate passers, remains a developmental project as he learns the NFL system.

The rookie fell to the fifth round of the 2025 draft despite his college success, prompting questions about Cleveland’s evaluation process.

Currently sitting at third on the depth chart behind Flacco and third-round pick Dillon Gabriel, Sanders continues working toward earning more significant opportunities.

His long-term development timeline remains unclear, but Bayless clearly believes the Browns are missing chances by keeping him on the sideline.

