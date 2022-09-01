Star Browns WR Comments On The Struggling Anthony Schwartz

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz failed to make an impact for the Cleveland Browns during the preseason.

He only had two catches for 12 yards and zero touchdowns in three games.

Despite that performance, the Browns retained him on their 53-man active roster for the 2022 season.

They hope the former United States track and field athlete will finally have a breakout season in the NFL.

After all, there’s no other way but up after a rookie season wherein he had ten catches for 135 yards and a touchdown.

Football is his profession now, and he intends to be great at it, as shared by teammate Amari Cooper.

#Browns Amari Cooper on Anthony Schwartz: "He really cares. You get some guys who don’t really care. They say, 'I just want to play a couple years, make some money and then I’m done.' But you can tell that’s not the case with him. He wants to come out here and be great." — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 31, 2022

Cooper added, “He understands he has great potential. We all see that in him. He just has to put in more work like the rest of us have to do. He’ll be alright.”

Schwartz Has A Mentor In Cooper

Luckily, the former athletics star can learn a lot from Cooper.

After all, he is a four-time Pro Bowler and has four, 1,000-yard seasons in his career.

Last season, Cooper had 865 yards and a career-high eight touchdowns for the Dallas Cowboys.

Despite those numbers, he was still traded to the Browns in the offseason.