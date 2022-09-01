Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Star Browns WR Comments On The Struggling Anthony Schwartz

Star Browns WR Comments On The Struggling Anthony Schwartz

By

Anthony Schwartz #10 of the Cleveland Browns looks on after the touchback during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

 

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz failed to make an impact for the Cleveland Browns during the preseason.

He only had two catches for 12 yards and zero touchdowns in three games.

Despite that performance, the Browns retained him on their 53-man active roster for the 2022 season.

They hope the former United States track and field athlete will finally have a breakout season in the NFL.

After all, there’s no other way but up after a rookie season wherein he had ten catches for 135 yards and a touchdown.

Football is his profession now, and he intends to be great at it, as shared by teammate Amari Cooper.

WEWS reporter and Emmy-nominated sports journalist Camryn Justice tweeted, “Amari Cooper on Anthony Schwartz: ‘He really cares. You get some guys who don’t really care. They say, ‘I just want to play a couple of years, make some money, and then I’m done.’ But you can tell that’s not the case with him. He wants to come out here and be great.'”

Cooper added, “He understands he has great potential. We all see that in him. He just has to put in more work like the rest of us have to do. He’ll be alright.”

 

Schwartz Has A Mentor In Cooper

Luckily, the former athletics star can learn a lot from Cooper.

After all, he is a four-time Pro Bowler and has four, 1,000-yard seasons in his career.

Last season, Cooper had 865 yards and a career-high eight touchdowns for the Dallas Cowboys.

Despite those numbers, he was still traded to the Browns in the offseason.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

Baker Mayfield of Carolina Panthers looks on prior to the Pre-Season Friendly match between Chelsea FC and Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium on July 20, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Baker Mayfield States The Obvious About Week 1 Matchup
Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers throws a pass in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills during a preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on August 26, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Baker Mayfield Denies Making Comments About Week 1
A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/1/22)

About Lawrence Fernandez

Lawrence Andrew Fernandez is a sports journalist from the Philippines. A journalism graduate, he chose sports writing to stay close to the action. Aside from the NFL, he also follows the NBA and MLB. He also delves into mobile games during his free time.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Baker Mayfield States The Obvious About Week 1 Matchup

No more pages to load