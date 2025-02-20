Star Defender Says He’s Spoken To Myles Garrett About Teaming Up

The Cleveland Browns are facing a bit of a crisis right now.

Myles Garrett wants out, and as much as they would love to keep him around, we’ve seen how these things usually play out.

Needless to say, there should be no shortage of teams interested in his services.

Notably, that might include the Detroit Lions, who could use another proven pass rusher to line up opposite Aidan Hutchinson.

At least, that’s how Hutchinson feels.

Talking to NFL.com, the Michigan product admitted that he reached out to Garrett at the NFL Honors ceremony to discuss potentially teaming up.

While he knows that’s unlikely to happen, he’s also aware of how disruptive they could be together:

“If me and Myles were to pair up, that would be deadly, you know?” Hutchinson said. “I was talking to him, we were at the Honors, and we were just talking about what could be. And although it’s probably unlikely, I think I would be thrilled to play next to him if it were to happen.”

Garrett wants to play for a Super Bowl contender.

Despite all the doubts about Dan Campbell’s decision-making and their recent shortcomings, the Lions most definitely check that box.

Nevertheless, they might not have the money or assets to transport Garrett to Ford Field.

Even if they did, they would still have to convince the Browns to change their stance on him first, and that seems unlikely at this point.

Reports state that the team has drawn a line in the sand and has no intention whatsoever of moving on from Garrett.

A trade would incur steep dead cap penalties, and they believe they won’t get enough in return for his services.

Then again, these things usually get ugly, and more often than not, the players end up getting what they want, even if it doesn’t benefit the team.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals Browns' Salary Cap Situation After NFL Announcement