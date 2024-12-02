WR Prospect Deemed As ‘Stellar Fit’ For Browns In 2025 Draft

The Cleveland Browns have several needs to address in the offseason.

Of course, the quarterback situation still looms large, and the team desperately needs to get younger and more talented on the offensive line as well.

Then again, even with Jerry Jeudy’s recent surge, they could still use another talented wide receiver.

With that in mind, Cory Kinnan of USA Today dug deep into Luther Burden III’s tape to see him as a potential fit for Kevin Stefanski’s team.

The Missouri standout has hauled in 61 catches for 676 yards and six touchdowns this season.

He turned plenty of heads in 2023 after logging 1,200 yards and nine touchdowns despite a less-than-ideal quarterback situation.

According to Kinnan, he thinks the Missouri product would be a “stellar fit” for the Browns:

“The body control, level of physicality, and explosive juice that Burden III possesses when working down the field and along the boundary makes it known that he can also win outside if asked to do so at the NFL level. Fitting into a room with Cedric Tillman and Jerry Jeudy, Burden III fits like a puzzle piece,” Kinnan said.

The Browns are limited in terms of pass-catchers who can pile up yards after the catch.

They also don’t have someone who excels outside the numbers.

Notably, Burden thrives in both of those areas.

His combination of body control and speed makes him a perennial big-play threat, and the Browns could benefit from having him opposite a different kind of wide receiver like Jerry Jeudy.

Granted, there are bigger areas of need for this team to address early in the NFL Draft, but if Burden is available by the time they’re on the clock, they should at least consider it.

