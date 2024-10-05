Stat Shows How Browns Have Been Struggling With Penalties

The Cleveland Browns have the reigning Coach of the Year in their ranks.

Kevin Stefanski has won the distinction twice in four years with the organization.

Barring a major turn of events, that’s likely not going to happen in his fifth season.

The Browns look poorly coached and undisciplined out there this season.

As pointed out by NFL Stats, they currently averaging the fourth-most penalties in the league per game (8.5).

The Browns keep shooting themselves in the foot.

Plenty of their penalties have taken place before the snap, and there’s just no way to keep opposing offenses off the field or get any sort of offensive rhythm that way.

Coach Stefanski has reportedly taken things up a notch in preparation for their Week 5 clash vs. the Washington Commanders.

He knows what’s at stake and that they cannot afford to drop another game.

The Browns entered the season as one of the biggest dark horses to make the playoffs this season, with some even thinking they would win the division and be one of the best teams in the AFC.

Granted, all the key injuries and having a makeshift offensive line out there doesn’t do much to help their case.

However, even their once-great defense hasn’t performed up to their standards this season.

Going on the road to face a team coming off three consecutive wins isn’t particularly ideal to turn the season around, but beating the Commanders could be the turning point to finally fulfill their potential.

