Stat Shows How Dominant Jerry Jeudy Was In 2024

The Cleveland Browns rolled the dice on Jerry Jeudy last offseason.

Trading for him made sense, as even though he hadn’t lived up to the expectations, he was still a former first-round pick with flashes of greatness.

Then, they doubled down on that risky bet by signing him to a big contract extension before he played a single snap for the team.

Fortunately, it worked like a charm.

He got off to a somewhat slow start to the season next to Amari Cooper, but once they traded Cooper to the Buffalo Bills and Jameis Winston took over at quarterback, Jeudy posted the best numbers of his career.

That’s why it’s not much of a surprise that he was among the league leaders in yards per reception last season.

As shown by “The 33rd Team” on X, Jeudy averaged 13.7 yards per catch last season, trailing only Brian Thomas Jr. (14.7) and Justin Jefferson (14.9) in that regard among wide receivers with at least 1,200 receiving yards last season.

Yards per Reception for every WR that amassed 1,200+ Receiving Yards last season ⤵️ Justin Jefferson – 14.9

Brian Thomas Jr. – 14.7

Jerry Jeudy – 13.7

Ja'Marr Chase – 13.4

Drake London – 12.7

Malik Nabers – 11.0

Amon-Ra St. Brown – 11.0 pic.twitter.com/lK851IPHPv — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) April 13, 2025

Jeudy hadn’t always lived up to the expectations, and some expressed serious concerns about his character when he first arrived in Northeast Ohio.

He still needs to prove that he can sustain this level of production for more than one season, but the early results were quite encouraging.

Of course, the Browns still need to add another talented pass-catcher to their offense, and all signs point to them taking Travis Hunter.

But even if that’s the case, Jeudy will continue to have a big role in the passing game.

