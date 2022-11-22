Stat Shows How Great Amari Cooper Has Been This Season

Don’t let the Cleveland Browns’ 3-7 record distract you from how good Amari Cooper has been this season.

Late-game lapses aside, the Cleveland Browns will roll out the 4th-ranked offense Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

And while it is easy to recognize Nick Chubb’s contribution to Cleveland’s top-5 rushing attack, Cooper has done his bit, too.

PFF Fantasy recently noted that Cleveland’s WR-1 leads the NFL in touchdown receptions against man coverage.

Amari Cooper: 6 REC TDs vs. single coverage Most in the NFL🥇 pic.twitter.com/6zyK2nD14A — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) November 22, 2022

That might seem like a niche stat, but Cooper also has the 3rd-most overall receiving touchdowns with 7.

His 698 receiving yards rank 12th among NFL wide receivers with the 15th most receptions at 50.

In fantasy football, Cooper quietly slid into the top 10 wide receivers group this weekend.

About the only thing he’s done wrong is cost his fantasy managers 2 points with his near-comedic interception in Week 8.

Another All-Pro Season?

Amari Cooper seems to get better with age.

He is currently on track to catch 85 passes for 1186 yards by Week 18.

And all those numbers put him in shouting distance of career bests.

Cooper caught 92 passes in 2020 and gained 1189 yards in 2019.

But a career-best touchdown total seems inevitable.

With 7 games to go, Cooper is just 1 score shy of his career-best total of 8 scored in both 2019 and 2021.

In fact, if he can keep this pace up, he will shatter that mark with 12 touchdown receptions.

That would keep him close to the league leaders and make him a legitimate All-Pro candidate.

What It Means For The Browns

Cooper’s precise routes and ability to break away from coverage are evident each week.

And he is putting up great numbers in a run-first offense with a conservative passing attack.

That might change starting in Week 13 when Deshaun Watson slides in behind center.

As well as Jacoby Brissett is playing, Watson provides a bigger and more accurate arm.

Amari Cooper 1-on-1 is always pretty to watch.pic.twitter.com/xBYqGTftrd — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 20, 2022

Cleveland’s franchise quarterback-in-waiting also innovates and adjusts well to pressure.

The quarterback’s escapability and accuracy on the run play well with receivers who keep moving.

And that should have Cleveland Browns fans excited about the Watson-Cooper tandem.

Cooper figures to break a few Browns receiving records in a bigger (or normal) passing attack.