Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Stat Shows How Great Amari Cooper Has Been This Season

Stat Shows How Great Amari Cooper Has Been This Season

By

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Don’t let the Cleveland Browns’ 3-7 record distract you from how good Amari Cooper has been this season.

Late-game lapses aside, the Cleveland Browns will roll out the 4th-ranked offense Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

And while it is easy to recognize Nick Chubb’s contribution to Cleveland’s top-5 rushing attack, Cooper has done his bit, too.

PFF Fantasy recently noted that Cleveland’s WR-1 leads the NFL in touchdown receptions against man coverage.

That might seem like a niche stat, but Cooper also has the 3rd-most overall receiving touchdowns with 7.

His 698 receiving yards rank 12th among NFL wide receivers with the 15th most receptions at 50.

In fantasy football, Cooper quietly slid into the top 10 wide receivers group this weekend.

About the only thing he’s done wrong is cost his fantasy managers 2 points with his near-comedic interception in Week 8.

 

Another All-Pro Season? 

Amari Cooper seems to get better with age.

He is currently on track to catch 85 passes for 1186 yards by Week 18.

And all those numbers put him in shouting distance of career bests.

Cooper caught 92 passes in 2020 and gained 1189 yards in 2019.

But a career-best touchdown total seems inevitable.

With 7 games to go, Cooper is just 1 score shy of his career-best total of 8 scored in both 2019 and 2021.

In fact, if he can keep this pace up, he will shatter that mark with 12 touchdown receptions.

That would keep him close to the league leaders and make him a legitimate All-Pro candidate.

 

What It Means For The Browns 

Cooper’s precise routes and ability to break away from coverage are evident each week.

And he is putting up great numbers in a run-first offense with a conservative passing attack.

That might change starting in Week 13 when Deshaun Watson slides in behind center.

As well as Jacoby Brissett is playing, Watson provides a bigger and more accurate arm.

Cleveland’s franchise quarterback-in-waiting also innovates and adjusts well to pressure.

The quarterback’s escapability and accuracy on the run play well with receivers who keep moving.

And that should have Cleveland Browns fans excited about the Watson-Cooper tandem.

Cooper figures to break a few Browns receiving records in a bigger (or normal) passing attack.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Cleveland Browns News

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tony Rizzo Unloads On Kevin Stefanski

3 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/22/22)

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) at the line of scrimmage during the second quarter of the National Football League game between the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns on November 24, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Denzel Ward Defends Browns' DC Joe Woods

16 hours ago

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares to pass the ball during the NFL match between Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena on November 13, 2022 in Munich, Germany.

Do The Browns Have A Chance Against The Bucs?

23 hours ago

Devin Singletary #26 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field on November 20, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

3 Players That Stood Out In The Browns' Loss To The Bills

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Joe Woods & Mike Priefer Continue To Let Team Down

1 day ago

New England Patriots v Cleveland Browns

Is The Browns' Season Now Over?

1 day ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/21/22)

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns v Buffalo Bills

Studs & Duds In Browns' Loss To Bills

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns signals to teammates during the first half of a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Will Deshaun Watson Be The Cure The Browns Need?

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Buffalo Bills

Fans React to Browns' Loss To Bills

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Miami Dolphins

2 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Bills

2 days ago

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills runs during overtime against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York.

Cleveland Browns Vs. Buffalo Bills Score Predictions

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/20/22)

2 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

Browns Work Out 6 Players On Friday

3 days ago

The Cleveland Cavaliers tip-off against the Charlotte Hornets with 300 fans in attendance at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on December 23, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Hornets 121-114. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Browns Legend Receives Loud Applause At Cavs Game

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns tackle Jack Conklin (78) participates in drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 30, 2020, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Jack Conklin And Wife Caitlyn Welcome Third Child

3 days ago

Intense Winter Storm Brings Multiple Feet Of Lake Effect Snow To Buffalo Area

Could Browns Vs. Bills Game Be Delayed?

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/19/22)

3 days ago

Martin Emerson Jr. #23 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after deflecting a pass during the fourth quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Martin Emerson Has An Impressive Stat In 2022

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field prior to a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Is Turning Heads At Browns Practice

4 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/18/22)

4 days ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns huddles his team during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio

Fans React To Location Change For Browns Vs. Bills Game

5 days ago

The Cleveland Browns take the field before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Get Interesting News For Their Week 11 Matchup

5 days ago

Tony Rizzo Unloads On Kevin Stefanski

No more pages to load