Stat Shows Reason To Have Confidence In Joe Flacco For Playoffs

In reality, the Cleveland Browns could’ve thought of at least a dozen quarterbacks to lead their team to the playoffs, and chances are no one would’ve mentioned Joe Flacco’s name.

In all fairness, not only did he have a long history with a divisional rival, but he wasn’t even on a team’s roster by the start of the season, and his last two stops in the league had been far from successful.

Fast forward to today, and it’s been more than evident that the Browns could’ve done a whole lot worse than Flacco.

He’s earned his colleagues — and even the fans’ — praise and recognition for his play, leadership, and being the best possible option the Browns could have under center right now.

Also, even though most fans were always on the fence about his status as a top-tier QB, he’s a part of a very exclusive list.

As pointed out by NFL on CBS on Twitter, Flacco is one of the few quarterbacks to get at least ten playoff wins and throw for at least 25 touchdowns in the postseason.

Flacco is joined by the likes of some legends of the game, such as Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Joe Montana, Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers, Ben Roethlisberger, Patrick Mahomes, Terry Bradshaw, and John Elway.

The former Super Bowl champion comes with plenty of experience in this kind of situation, even more than Deshaun Watson.

No moment will be too big and no throw will be too hard for a guy who’s been there and done that already.