Browns Nation

Thursday, September 25, 2025
Stats Show How Browns’ Rookie Class Is Dominating

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

There was plenty of excitement about the Cleveland Browns’ 2025 rookie class heading into this season, and even though the team is 1-2 with another tough matchup on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, there has been a lot for Browns fans to be pleased with so far.

The rookie class is atop that list, as some updated stats provide a good indication of just how well that class has been playing through three weeks.

Rookie Watch shared that this draft class could shape up to be one of the best ever, as fifth-overall pick Mason Graham leads all rookie defensive tackles in pressures with six, second-rounder Quinshon Judkins leads all rookies in rushing yards with 155 despite missing Week 1, and Harold Fannin Jr. is top five in receptions for tight ends.

His tweet also hyped up second-rounder Carson Schwesinger as a potential Luke Kuechly clone and noted how rookie quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders both have star potential as well.

Schwesinger has 23 tackles and a sack already, proving to be every bit as active as fans were led to believe he could be as this team’s green-dot linebacker.

Graham has transformed the run game so far, and along with free-agent signee Maliek Collins, has completely stifled three strong rushing attacks through three weeks while also freeing up the pass rushers around them to get after quarterbacks to the tune of 11 sacks.

The early returns on this class couldn’t be more exciting, and hopefully, this class continues to grow and establishes multiple foundational pieces for the future.

Justin Hussong
Browns Nation