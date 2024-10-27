Stats Show How Jameis Winston Was Clutch Against Ravens

The Cleveland Browns’ injury luck has been horrid during the 2024 NFL season and they were dealt a terrible blow in Week.7 when Deshaun Watson tore his Achilles.

With Watson gone for the rest of the season, the Browns turned to veteran quarterback Jameis Winston as their starter for their Week 8 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Winston appeared in relief in the Week 7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and looked solid in his short stint, but would get an even tougher test against the Ravens who have been rolling teams as of late.

However, Winston showed that he’s still got more than enough left in the tank as he carved up the Baltimore secondary throughout the afternoon.

The veteran also came through in the clutch when Cleveland was trailing, eventually hitting Cedric Tillman for the game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Winston was great throwing the football and did his best when the team was down via PFF.

“Jameis Winston when trailing vs the Ravens: 13/17 192 passing yards 3 TDs | 0 INTs 152.5 passer rating.”

Jameis Winston when trailing vs the Ravens: 🔸 13/17

🔸 192 passing yards

🔸 3 TDs | 0 INTs

🔸 152.5 passer rating pic.twitter.com/uPklbAZ04m — PFF (@PFF) October 27, 2024

Overall, Winston finished with 27 completions for 334 yards and three touchdowns while throwing no interceptions.

It was an incredible performance from Winston who’s known for slinging the football downfield, but he routinely made the correct throw and took advantage of the looks the Ravens defense presented.

Browns fans haven’t had much to cheer about this season given all the injuries and losing, but Winston delivered a performance worth being excited about and it’ll be interesting to see how the team looks the rest of the way.

NEXT:

Nick Chubb Made Franchise History In Win Over Ravens