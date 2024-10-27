Nick Chubb Made Franchise History In Win Over Ravens

The Cleveland Browns haven’t had much to celebrate during the 2024 NFL season as the losses have mounted, but the team was able to pull through with a rare and improbable victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8.

The Ravens were considered a near-lock to beat the Browns because of how well they’ve been playing on both sides of the field, but the latter surprised them with a revamped offense led by Jameis Winston.

Winston took over starting duties and was amazing under center, finding ways to move the football through the air against a banged-up Baltimore secondary.

Aside from Winston and the passing game, Cleveland got a better performance out of Nick Chubb who showed more burst and speed in his second game back.

Chubb finished the afternoon with 52 rushing yards and in the process made history via the team’s official X account.

“With that first drive, @NickChubb continued his climb up our all-time rushing board. 3rd Browns All-Time Rushing Yards.”

Chubb passed Mike Pruitt on the franchise’s all-time rushing list.

Chubb was heavily involved in the team’s first drive of the game as he was able to churn out positive yardage to set up a field goal attempt.

The star running back might not be all the way back yet as he continues to re-acclimate to the football field, but to see him making an impact this soon is incredibly encouraging for the rest of this season and potentially beyond.

While the postseason might be a stretch for Cleveland as they own a 2-6 record, it’s good to see Chubb back in action as he was severely missed.

