Thursday, January 9, 2025
Stats Show How Myles Garrett Has Dominated In Past 3 Seasons

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have one of the best players in the league.

Myles Garrett has been the most dominant force off of the line of scrimmage for years now.

Unfortunately, he’s only been crowned the best defensive player in the game once so far.

However, as PFF CLE Browns on X shows, the former No. 1 pick has been an absolute stud for three years.

He has led the league in pass rush win rate for the past three seasons, logging 22.5% in 2022, 27.5% in 2023, and 23.1% this past season.

Despite the team’s struggles and shortcomings, Garrett remained an unblockable force this season.

At the end of the season, he was visibly disgruntled and put the team on notice by stating that he wouldn’t want to play for a rebuilding team.

Some thought the Browns could and should explore trading him, especially considering the value they could receive in return for his services.

Nevertheless, GM Andrew Berry recently shut down that notion by stating that Garrett would go straight from Cleveland to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

That also made people speculate that the Browns will give him a big contract extension in the offseason.

Garrett wants the Browns to show him a clear plan and what they intend to do to become a contender.

It won’t be easy, but with a superstar of his caliber anchoring the defense, they’re not as far off as their disappointing 3-14 record showed this season.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

