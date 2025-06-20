Steelers Are Rumored To Have Interest In Former Browns WR

The Cleveland Browns didn’t do much to upgrade a lackluster wide receiver room this offseason, instead focusing on beefing up other positions around the offense to make up for it.

While the Browns only brought in Diontae Johnson in free agency to improve the WR room, there is another veteran free-agent receiver who many fans have wanted to see brought back to the organization, and that veteran is now rumored to be generating interest from an AFC North rival.

NFL Rumors shared on X that the Steelers are rumored to be interested in pursuing former Browns receiver Amari Cooper, who is still sitting in free agency along with a few other accomplished veterans on the open market.

Pittsburgh made a huge splash by trading for former Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf this offseason, though that acquisition was counteracted when the team then shipped George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys.

Pittsburgh still has a need for another receiver alongside Metcalf, as Robert Woods and Calvin Austin III are penciled in as the Nos. 2 and 3 options on the depth chart.

Cleveland traded Cooper to the Buffalo Bills this past season, and he didn’t give them what they needed, as he put up the worst numbers of his career.

Cooper caught just 44 passes for 547 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games this past season, but on paper, he’d make a lot of sense in Pittsburgh’s offense as a potential No. 2 option for Aaron Rodgers.

The Browns need to look toward the future, not the past, and if Pittsburgh wants to sign Cooper, Browns fans will surely be happy for him and look forward to seeing him twice on the schedule next season.

