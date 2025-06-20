Former Player Calls Out Shedeur Sanders’ Critics After Speeding Incident

Cleveland Browns fifth-round rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders fell from a projected first-round pick all the way to the 144th pick largely due to behind-the-scenes concerns about his character.

His two recent speeding tickets aren’t doing anything to dispel those notions, but one former player recently called out the media for making such a big deal about the speeding incidents.

Quarterback-turned-analyst Kurt Benkert took to X to defend Sanders and said that while Sanders made a mistake, it’s not anything to be overly worried about yet.

“I get that Shedeur going 101 is wrong but people are acting like he did the same thing that others have done.. You can’t tell me you haven’t been on a highway before and looked down and realized you were speeding pretty decent. Lots of moral high horses from these media ppl.”

People are concerned because Sanders comes with such a high profile and already has character concerns, but context is important.

Sanders was driving 101 on an empty highway, and the bodycam footage showed he was fully compliant with the officer.

In a vacuum, it’s a terrible look, but Benkert is right in pointing out that driving 101 on an empty highway is much different than doing it on a crowded highway or on a residential road.

Fans are likely worried that he will end up as the next Henry Ruggs, but what Sanders did is such a far cry from what Ruggs did that it’s a shame anyone is even going there.

Sanders shouldn’t be defended for these poor decisions, but he is 23, and we all have done stupid things at 23.

Hopefully, he can learn from the situation and stop making these kinds of mistakes.

